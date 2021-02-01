Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $371.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.70 and a 200-day moving average of $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

