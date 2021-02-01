Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 219.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,909 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 739,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.85 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

