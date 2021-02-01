Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $66.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30.

