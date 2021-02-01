Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,518,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.99 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

