Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $46,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $131.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

