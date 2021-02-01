Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 96,011 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $135.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

