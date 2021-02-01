Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.96 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

