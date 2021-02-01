Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $198.59 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $210.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.81.

