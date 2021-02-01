Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €69.43 ($81.68).

Several research firms have commented on FIE. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) stock opened at €71.55 ($84.18) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.24. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

