Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

NYSE MTB traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.24. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.