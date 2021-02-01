Financial Consulate Inc. Buys Shares of 621 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI stock traded up $5.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $322.40. The stock had a trading volume of 63,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.09. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

