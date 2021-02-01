Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 190,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 169,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,884. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

