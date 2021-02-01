Financial Consulate Inc. Has $616,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 118,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,274. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,917 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

