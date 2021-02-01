Financial Consulate Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Tower by 183.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in American Tower by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $6.49 on Monday, reaching $233.85. 85,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,674. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

