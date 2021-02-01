Financial Consulate Inc. Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,721,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VMC traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,311. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average of $138.28.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

