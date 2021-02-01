FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.10

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 84491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

FingerMotion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNGR)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

