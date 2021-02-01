Firo (FIRO) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Firo has a total market cap of $43.10 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Firo has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00011145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,650.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.89 or 0.04053105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00394866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.67 or 0.01229319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.23 or 0.00529647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00429082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00261623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,491,422 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

