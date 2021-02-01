First American Trust FSB Has $200,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,148 shares of company stock worth $183,385,876 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $316.29 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

