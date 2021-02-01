First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBNC. G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 39,200 shares of company stock worth $1,334,548 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,720 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 87,221 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBNC stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

