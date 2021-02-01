First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Trading 6.3% Higher

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.48. 451,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 439,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.