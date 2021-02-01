First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.00. 123,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,963. The stock has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

