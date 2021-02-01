First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,385,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,838,000 after purchasing an additional 579,920 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,381,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,456,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,773,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,420.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 590,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,046,000 after acquiring an additional 80,028 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.