First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $528.76. The stock had a trading volume of 275,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,189. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $327.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.46 and its 200 day moving average is $509.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

