First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $102.04.

