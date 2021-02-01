First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,692 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.03. 18,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

