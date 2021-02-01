First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $19.08 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,316. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77.

