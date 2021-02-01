First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.14. 45,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,405. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $262.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.80 and a 200 day moving average of $235.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

