First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $733,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,172 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after buying an additional 245,620 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after buying an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,172,963. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

