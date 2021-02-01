First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.68. The stock had a trading volume of 243,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,363. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

