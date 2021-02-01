First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.47

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 143954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

