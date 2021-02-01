First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Raised to $42.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNLIF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First National Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.67.

FNLIF stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $33.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

