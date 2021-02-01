First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.40% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services.

