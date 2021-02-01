First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 14.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 27.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEP stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $38.63. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,995. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

