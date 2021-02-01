First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $43.92 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

