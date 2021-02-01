First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,651 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 48,841 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 184,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.