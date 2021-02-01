First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FIV stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIV. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 29,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 185,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 282,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.