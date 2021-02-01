First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,947. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

