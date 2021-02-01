FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Shares of FE opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

