FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

FirstService stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. FirstService has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $145.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FirstService by 132.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after buying an additional 260,021 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in FirstService by 4.2% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,027,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,245,000 after acquiring an additional 121,265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 8.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90,011 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

