Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 359,479 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,479 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $850,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after acquiring an additional 458,790 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after acquiring an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after acquiring an additional 348,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,057,000 after purchasing an additional 343,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

LLY traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.82. 114,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,963. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day moving average is $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $195.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.