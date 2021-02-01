Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 377,871 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 377,871 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,811,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,177.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $117.80. 143,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,689. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.