Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $901,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Oracle by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,779. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

