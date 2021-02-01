Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $686,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.80.

Shares of DHR traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.97. 163,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,905. The stock has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.10 and a 200-day moving average of $218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

