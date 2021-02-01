Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 206,969 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,086,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SAP by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after acquiring an additional 106,252 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,596,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 78,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after buying an additional 57,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,985,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,040,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.60. 38,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,137. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Argus downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pritchard Capital cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.