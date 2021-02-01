Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,816 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $414,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $5.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.