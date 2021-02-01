Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $273,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 5,575 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.22, for a total value of $2,599,176.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,629 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,896. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $16.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $454.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,321. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $497.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

