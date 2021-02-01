Flamingo Trading 47.4% Higher This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $42.84 million and approximately $14.69 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

