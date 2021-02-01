FLIP Trading 13.6% Lower This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $261,506.44 and $861.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00066174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.00867577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.34 or 0.04386377 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00034094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019966 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

