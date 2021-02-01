Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.53. 10,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $22,349,190.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and have sold 45,138 shares worth $1,995,920. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

