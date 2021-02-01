Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $4,202,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,794 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $12.71 on Monday, reaching $471.48. 97,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,142. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $226.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $482.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

